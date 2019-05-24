

Ellen B. Swenarton, 85, of Waterford, passed away peacefully May 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Ellen was born Dec. 22, 1933, in Hopedale, Mass., to Dr. (Capt.) Byron F. Brown (USN MC) and Veronica (LaPrad) Brown. She is predeceased by her husband, James E. Swenarton.



She attended public schools in Hopedale, graduated from Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y. and then attended the University of Hawaii and Mary Washington College, where she graduated with a degree in psychology/education. Following graduation, she was a first-grade teacher in Prince George County, Md. Later, she was employed as a school health aide at Cohanzie Elementary School in Waterford for many years and then as a crisis counselor for Community Mental Health Services of Southeastern Connecticut until she retired.



She was an active parishioner at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister to the sick and religious education teacher and was a member of the Parish Council and St. Gerard Mother's Circle. Ellen was also an active community volunteer. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader for many years and a volunteer decision-making counselor for prison inmates with Thresholds of Southeastern Connecticut.



Besides her husband, James Swenarton, Ellen was predeceased by her son, David Swenarton; and her two siblings, Peter and Beverly Brown. She is survived by six children, Julia Lynch (Kevin) of East Hampton; Amy Swenarton of Waterford; John Swenarton (Robin) of Stonington; Mary Chapman (Robert) of South Windham; Thomas Swenarton of Pahoa, Hawaii; and Lora Murphy (Timothy) of Waterford. She also leaves behind five cherished grandchildren, Timothy and Patrick Lynch, and James, David and Lydia Swenarton, along with numerous extended family and friends. She was a remarkable person who touched many lives.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, CT 06385.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unbound Child Sponsorship, 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103, Unbound.org.