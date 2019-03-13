|
|
|
Ledyard - Ellen M. Hagen, 92, of Avery Hill Rd., passed away Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Ellen was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Waterford, the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Johns) Moody.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 15, 2019, at the Ledyard Congregational Church, 722 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard CT 06339. A calling hour will be held one hour prior from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow the service in Avery Stoddard Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More