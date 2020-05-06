Waterford - Ellen M. Stein, of Waterford died at home April 28, 2020, with her family by her side after a long and difficult battle with lung cancer. Ellen was born in Weymouth, Mass. April 14, 1950.



She is survived by her husband Michael Stein of Waterford; daughter Joie Poland and her husband Tom of Ledyard; son Jay Stein and his wife Jessica of Kapaa, Hawaii; granddaughter Caitlin Henderson; and grandson Patrick Poland of Ledyard. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Arnold R. and Josephine L. Studley of Hingham, Mass.; sister Frances L. Mascioli of Hingham, Mass.; and brother Arnold A. "Butch" of Whitman, Mass. She also leaves behind countless beloved family, especially nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who greatly mourn her passing.



Ellen and Michael celebrated 50 years of marriage Jan. 31, 2020. Ellen was a Navy wife for 20 years and was very proud of it. She formed close and lasting friendships with other navy wives and took care of all the important things that needed to be done while Michael was at sea. She was confident, capable, and tough. Ellen simultaneously worked and raised young children with little help for long periods of time. She gave Michael peace of mind while deployed because of his confidence in her many diverse and dependable abilities.



Family and friends were Ellen's abiding concern and focus throughout her life and she would do anything for them. Nothing was more important to her than her family. From little things, like insisting on sharing family dinners even when life was hectic and busy, to more important things, like helping raise her granddaughter, and helping care for her sister, Franny, before her death. This transferred to her friends and their families, too; many of whom she loved as her own.



Ellen went to Floral Design School as a young woman and worked for many years as a Florist and Wedding Consultant. Ellen had a magical way of working with flowers and loved designing for the special days in people's lives. She managed the floral department at Holdridge Farm Nursery for more than ten years, and then managed the Navy Exchange Floral Shop on the submarine base until 2007.



The flowers that were the fabric of Ellen's work were also the joy of her life. She loved her hands in the dirt and was an avid gardener of ornamental flowers, plants, and vegetables. She loved landscape design and planting. Ellen would take on any job in front of her. If a rock or stump were too big for her to move with her hands, she would pull it out with the truck. When she wanted "to get something done" she always found a way.



Ellen treasured her winters in Hawaii with the sun on her face, feet in the sand, and wind in her hair. Ellen's wishes were for a celebration of life which will be scheduled at a later date. The family will reach out to family and friends when we are able to gather safely and celebrate Ellen's life as she requested. When conditions allow, we will gather to celebrate a life well-lived, by a person well-loved and deeply missed.



