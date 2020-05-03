East Lyme - Ellen "Nellie" Sawicky, 92, of East Lyme passed away April 25, 2020, at the home of her daughter, where she was staying during her end of life care.
Ellen was born in Kirkham, Lancashire, England Aug. 4, 1927, to the late William Bates and Mary Wilby Bates. It was at a hometown dance that she first met Michael Sawicky, a resident of East Lyme, while he was stationed in England as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. They were married in Kirkham April 7, 1945. As a young "war bride," Ellen joined Michael in 1946, in East Lyme where they lived on his family's dairy farm. Michael passed away Nov. 14, 1991.
Mrs. Sawicky's early years in East Lyme were filled with raising two young children and tending to the various responsibilities required of farm life, from milking cows to canning vegetables. When their children entered school, Ellen entered the workforce. She was first employed in the dietary department of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for several years. She then worked at RR Donnelly Publishing in Old Saybrook for 15 years, retiring from there in 1982.
Ellen is survived by her son Harry Sawicky of East Lyme; daughter Ellen Fortier and her husband Lionel of Groton; granddaughter Jacqueline Almeida and her husband Stephen; and grandson Lionel Fortier III; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Sawicky was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Jane Saville, Annice Hall and Harriet Ireland.
Ellen's interests included flower gardening, yardwork and long walks in the country, a family tradition from her childhood. When not enjoying the outdoors, she was skilled in many forms of needlework including knitting, crocheting, embroidery, counted cross-stitch and sewing. During her childhood in England, Ellen loved playing the piano, a talent which extended to the accordion during married life on the farm. As an avid reader, Ellen enjoyed many genres of fiction and non-fiction. Many trips back home to England over the years to visit family and relatives was something Ellen always looked forward to. She likewise enjoyed hosting their visits to East Lyme; these family reunions also provided opportunities for additional travel and sightseeing on both sides of the Atlantic, something which they all enjoyed.
The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals who contributed to Ellen's care throughout her illness, and to Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice Care for their wonderful assistance during Ellen's final weeks. Their compassion and sincerity are very much appreciated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services were performed April 30, at the East Lyme Cemetery, Boston Post Road, East Lyme.
Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Flanders Baptist and Community Church, 162 Boston Post Road, East Lyme, CT 06333, where Ellen was a long-time member. Online condolences may be shared with Mrs. Sawicky's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. The Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 3, 2020.