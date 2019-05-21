|
Waterford - Ellen B. Swenarton, 85, of Waterford, passed away May 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Ellen was born Dec. 22, 1933, in Hopedale, Mass. to Byron and Veronica (LaPrad) Brown. She is predeceased by her husband, James E. Swenarton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 170 Rope Ferry Rd., Waterford, CT 06385. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please see a future edition of The Day for a full obituary.
Published in The Day on May 21, 2019
