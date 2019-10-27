|
|
Niantic - Ellen Sylvia (Manninen) Goeben, 88, of Niantic, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Born July 8, 1931, in Port Chester, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Arvi and Hannah Manninen.
As a result of moving numerous times throughout her childhood, Ellen began a lifelong devotion to reading, which contributed to her thoughtful demeanor, her knowledge of a vast array of subjects, and eventually, a profession as a librarian. She graduated in 1953, from the University of Massachusetts with a master of arts degree in English. Out of college, she worked in the insurance industry, and soon thereafter, met the love of her life, Richard Goeben. Ellen married Richard in 1960, and spent the next 59 wonderful years, raising a family, and working at the public library in Winnetka, Ill. Ultimately, they moved to their cherished Niantic home, surrounded by lifetime friends. In her retirement years, Ellen volunteered at the East Lyme Public Library, the East Lyme Historical Society and Harkness Memorial State Park. Also, she overcame two bouts with cancer and several other health issues. She recovered each time with strength and dignity, supported by a loving team of health care professionals, who were very much a part of the family.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard Arthur Goeben. She is survived by her children, Stephen Goeben and his wife, Kathleen of Wenham, Mass., Charles Goeben and his wife, Susan of Bellevue, Wash. and Laura Mansour and her husband, Robert of Stevenson Ranch, Calif.; and six grandchildren, Kirsten, Alex, Jack, Ronnie, Peter and Will.
A private service will be held in December at the Niantic Community Church.
Joseph Shine, Director at UConn Medical Center's Anatomical Donation Program, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Niantic Community Church, 170 Pennsylvania Ave., Niantic, CT 06357.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019