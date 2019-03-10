Naples, Fla. - Ellen (Avdevich) Warzecha passed away peacefully Feb. 27th in Naples, Fla. surrounded by her loving husband, Ted, and family. Born in Roswell, N.M. in 1948, she was nearly four years old when her father was killed in a military plane crash, after which, Ellen & her sisters returned with their mother to be with family in Norwich.



Summers spent at the family cottage in Weekapaug, R.I. formed Ellen's love of the ocean. Throughout her life, she enjoyed the sand under her feet, clamming in the cove, boating, and time spent with friends and family. She also took great pleasure in organizing beach days for her family.



Ellen had a remarkable 30-year career with Southern New England Telephone, eventually retiring from Government Relations as a manager in 1996, at the age of 48. Her dedication to community service led her to become the youngest state president of the CT Emblem Club (Elks), of which she remained an active member for many years. Ellen and Ted were also members of the Westerly Yacht Club and Royal Wood Golf Club in Naples, Fla.



Ellen enjoyed her retirement. She and Ted divided time between their homes in Weekapaug and Naples. She especially enjoyed cruising and traveling the world. Alaska, Italy, Ireland, Poland, and the Caribbean were among some of her favorite destinations. She also took up golfing and achieved a hole-in-one at Royal Wood in 2007.



Ellen was devoted to her family and loved by all. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by husband, Ted; sister, Patricia McKinney (Gerald)' stepdaughters, Kim Moore (Carl) and Michele Carlisle (Johnathan); nieces, Kerry LeClaire and Candace Florence (John); grandchildren, Micala and Morgan Moore, Ana, Peter, and Sam Schavoir; grandnieces, Isabella and Sophia Florence; and brother-in-law, Tony Nericcio. She was pre-deceased by parents, Filmore and Mary Avdevich; stepfather, Frank Risica; sister, Janet LeClaire; and sister-in-law, Marianne Nericcio.



Plans for services are incomplete. A formal spring memorial service in R.I. will follow. Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary