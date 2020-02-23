|
Bradenton, Fla. - Ellis B. Hartman, 72, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Mystic, passed away Feb. 19, 2020. He was born March 28, 1947, in New London, the son of Ellis B. and Eleanor (Ricci) Hartman.
Ellis retired as captain from the City of Groton Fire Department. He was married to Pamela (Haley) Hartman. She survives him.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020