Bradenton, Fla. - Ellis B. Hartman, 72, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Mystic passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice.
He was born March 28, 1947, in New London, the son of Ellis B. and Eleanor (Ricci) Hartman.
He was married to Pamela (Haley) Hartman.
Besides his wife Pamela of Bradenton, Fla., he is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey and Ross and his two-loving daughters-in-law, Janina and Jocelyn. The lights of his life were his four grandchildren, Jason, Jordyn, Chloe and Emma. He is also survived by his older sister Judith and his younger brother Blayne.
Ellis proudly worked at the City of Groton Fire department for 28 years where he retired as a Captain. During that time, he served as the union president. In addition, he was appointed as commissioner to the State of Connecticut OSHA board. Most recently, he was the president of Wild Oak Bay community of condominiums in Bradenton, Fla.
Ellis was a devout Patriots and Red Sox fan who enjoyed watching and attending games with his family. He was an avid fisherman who spent many wonderful days on Long Island Sound as well as the waters of Tampa Bay.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
A memorial service will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday March 1, at Latitude 41, (in the River room), 105 Greenmanville Ave., Mystic.
Published in The Day on Feb. 26, 2020