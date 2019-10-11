|
|
Ledyard - Elmer James "Al" Everett, 90, beloved spouse of Amy (Banks) Everett, passed peacefully at home Oct. 5, 2019.
Al was born in Kansas City, Mo., May 10, 1929, (1928 if you ask the Navy!) to Elmer Everett Senior and Ruth Watkins Everett. He had a love of dancing which carried on throughout his life.
On July 14, 1945, Al enlisted in the Navy and served for twenty-two years, achieving the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer on Nov. 4, 1950, and graduating at the top of his class in Nuclear Power School.
Al's 1st major command was the USS Atule (SS-403), followed by (to him, ironically) the USS Robert E. Lee (SSBN-601), and the USS Benjamin Franklin (SSBN-640). He had many epic tales to tell about his time on leave in Havana while stationed at Key West. During his naval tenure, Al earned five Good Conduct Awards and the National Defense Service Medal. He retired March 29, 1967.
Al lived in Stonington and Ledyard with his family, including the Love of his Life, Amy Banks-Everett, with whom he shared many years of happiness. After his retirement from the Navy, Al was hired by Electric Boat as a Human Resource Specialist, and worked in that capacity for twenty-eight years. In his career there, he focused on increasing the diversity of the company's workforce. Al was a member and president of the civic organization Club Cosmos. In 1970, in an effort to provide more nightlife opportunities for New London's community of color, he helped the club obtain a building and a liquor license. He was awarded the Key to the City of Groton by Governor Ella T. Grasso for his commitment to Affirmative Action.
Al was a kind, gregarious, and joyful man, and a caring and devoted friend. He was blessed with natural magnetism and charm (paired with a wicked sense of humor,) and enjoyed making those around him laugh uproariously. Those who knew him will remember him holding court under his awning on the back deck, with his corn cob pipe and a cold beverage, regaling all with anecdotes, epigrams, and stories from his life. He was an avid golfer and a fan of the Yankees, Lady Huskies, and WNBA Connecticut Sun. With his mother-in-law and dear friend Konny Williams, he never missed a Huskies or Sun game on TV.
Al was an amazing and loving dad and grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents; and by his sisters, Marlene and Juanita. He is survived by his wife Amy Banks-Everett; his mother-in-law Konny Williams; his sons, Kevin (and his partner, Kathy) and Keith (and daughter in law Shelly;) and his two daughters, who owned his heart, Ruth (and her fiancé, Nathan) and Faith (and her partner, Michael.) Al was much-loved "Pop Pop" to his grandchildren, Kyle, Rachael, Gabriella, Jordon, and Precious Nova, and "Uncle Al" to countless others.
Because Al considered himself blessed with friends who were more like family, it was his special wish to recognize that he is further survived by Kathleen Earomirski whom he lovingly referred to as, "His Girlfriend, The Fox," with whom he shared a special bond; "Gorgeous Devil" Michelle Malone, and her husband Eric Yuhas, whose company he thoroughly enjoyed: "Two of the finest people I ever met;" and "Brown Sugar" Candace Dyer, who could make him laugh like no other.
Al's family would like to extend a special thank you to "Gramma Konny," who spent countless hours by his side toward the end, caring for him and providing respite for other family members. Special thanks also to the Visiting Nurses Association of Ledyard, who made it possible for him to remain comfortably at home after a brief hospital stay.
There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Al's life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Pawcatuck Veterans of Foreign Wars, 160 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck.
Donations in his memory may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in The Day on Oct. 11, 2019