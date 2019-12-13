|
|
|
Norwich - Elsie Annette, 89, of Norwich and formerly of New London entered eternal life Dec. 10, 2019, in the comfort of her home, with her beloved husband Francis "Frank" Annette. She was born Oct. 30, 1930, in New London the daughter of the late Angus and Mary (Maddaks) McNeil.
She was predeceased by, her first husband Joseph Deveau. Mrs. Annette retired from Electric Boat after several years. Her family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A funeral home service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Dec. 13, 2019