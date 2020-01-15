Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
(860) 443-8355
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Bump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie F. Bump


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie F. Bump Obituary
Old Lyme - Elsie F. Bump, 78, of Old Lyme passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family.

Mrs. Bump was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Hartford to her late parents, William and Elsie Majeska. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Bump who survives her.

Her passions were for the elderly, animals and her never ending faith in Jesus!

Besides her husband, Elsie is survived by her children, Robert Thompson, Cherie LeClaire and her husband Lee, Laura Zaks and her husband Billy, Heather Colli and her husband Mark, Bonnie Thompson, Elizabeth Rubitski and her husband David; as well as seven grandchildren, Robert Thompson and his wife Wendy, William Thompson, Nicole and Amber LeClair, Danielle Impelliterri, Tabatha and Sadie Rubitski; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother William Majeska; her sister Eloise Ward; and her lifelong best friends, Brenda and Marty Burns. She was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Fox, Eileen Brunelle and Elizabeth Lyford.

A celebration of Elsie's life will be held in the Spring. Fulton Theroux Funeral Service, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme, are handling arrangements for the family. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and more information.
Published in The Day on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -