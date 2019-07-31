|
Groton - Elsie Leah Farwell, 74 of Groton passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family after bravely fighting a short illness. She was born Jan. 18, 1945, in New London and was the daughter of Lucius and Elsie (Loudfoot) Farwell.
Elsie was a beautiful soul who loved her family and friends. She had a love of crocheting. We will miss those scarves, winter hats and blankets.
Elsie is survived by her brother, Raymond Farwell and wife Flo of Groton. She is also survived and dearly missed by her five children, Christopher Farwell and wife Becky of Spring Hill, Fla., Jose Farwell and wife Krissie of Griswold, Jonathan Farwell and wife Liza of Groton, Melinda Morgan and Chad of San Diego, Calif., and Jessica Gregor-Farwell of Tennessee. She will also be watching over her 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild and her many dear friends. Elsie was predeceased by her parents and her beloved stepmother Dora Farwell.
A special thank you to her daughter-in-law Liza for all that she had done for Elsie in her final days with us. You are a blessing.
At Elsie's request there will be no wake or funeral but a Celebration of Life that is being planned by her family.
The family would also like to thank all that took care of her in the hospital and to Luddy Crematory for helping us with this difficult process.
Published in The Day on July 31, 2019