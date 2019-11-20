Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Elsie Lillian Ayers


1933 - 2019
Elsie Lillian Ayers Obituary
Norwich - Elsie Lillian Ayers, 86, passed away peacefully Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in London, England to Richard and Lydia (Butti) Smith. She married the love of her life, Kenneth William Ayers Dec. 7, 1962, who preceded her death in 2009.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. A Funeral Service will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the funeral home proceeding to Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich.
