Norwich - Elsie Lillian Ayers, 86, passed away peacefully Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in London, England to Richard and Lydia (Butti) Smith. She married the love of her life, Kenneth William Ayers Dec. 7, 1962, who preceded her death in 2009.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. A Funeral Service will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the funeral home proceeding to Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Nov. 20, 2019