North Stonington - Elva (Contreras) Graveline, 52, of North Stonington passed away May 19, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.



Elva was born Nov. 12, 1967, in Beeville, Texas, the daughter of the late Antonio Contreras and Dora (Perez) Contreras. Elva is predeceased by her mother and father, Antonio and Dora; and her brother, Pablo "Pablito" Contreras.



Elva worked hard as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for over thirty years: around twenty-three years at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, most of those years in the respiratory unit. She considered her unit, her family. Elva was a great CNA; she would always say, she had to be there for her patients, especially during COVID-19, because they did not have anyone else. Elva was a loved person by both co-workers and patients. Elva was a sweet woman, who always did for others before herself. She was kind and nurturing, with an infectious smile, and she was always smiling.



Elva loved her family, near and far, especially her granddaughters. They were the light of her life. She was the best grandmother a grandchild could ever ask for. Elva was the heart and backbone of the family. Elva leaves behind her husband, Michael Graveline; her daughters, Shelly (Jones) Crews and Felicia Graveline; her son-in-law James Crews; three granddaughters, Aria Crews, Lana Crews and Isla Crews; and siblings: Inasia (Contreras) James, Victor Contreras, Lupe Contreras (Amanda), Michael Contreras (Martha) and Rene Contreras (Hope). Elva Graveline was amazing as a mother, a wife, a grandmother, a sister and a friend. She will be loved and missed, always and forever.



Elva (Contreras) Graveline



Nov. 12, 1967 – May 19, 2020



"And now I'm glad I didn't know,



The way it all would end,



the way it all would go,



Our lives are better left to chance,



I could have missed the pain,



But I'd have had to miss the dance." - Garth Brooks



