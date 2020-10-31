1/
Elvera "Vera" Ciofi
1925 - 2020
Quaker Hill - Elvera "Vera" Ciofi, 95, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at Bayview Health Care Center in Waterford.

She was born in New London Sept. 2, 1925, the daughter of Egidio and Angelica "Vittoria" (Martinoli) Bracelli. Vera married Aldo Ciofi Oct. 9, 1948, Mr. Ciofi passed away July 29, 2008.

Vera worked at Electric Boat in Human Resources retiring after 28 years of service.

She is survived by two sons, Andrew Ciofi and his wife Karen of Quaker Hill, James Ciofi and his wife Debra of Niantic; four grandchildren, Keith, Eric, Lisa and Brian; and three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Natalie and Parker.

In addition to her husband, a brother Ersilis Bracelli and a sister, Irma O'Neill, predeceased her.

All services are private and under the care of the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.neilanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Day on Oct. 31, 2020.
