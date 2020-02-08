|
Swanton, Vt. - Mrs. Elvy H. Kidder, 90, a lifelong resident of this community, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt.
Born in St. Albans, Vt. August 31, 1929, the daughter of the late Horace W. and Elbie (Hart) Hubbard, Elvy was raised on the original Hubbard farm on the Highgate Road in Swanton known as the Circle J. She received her elementary education in a one room schoolhouse down the road from the farm and was a graduate of Swanton High School. On June 16, 1950, she was married to Wesley F. Kidder and together they raised their three children in Swanton, Vt.
In 1951 Elvy graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and began a nearly 40-year career as a Home Economics teacher, first at Swanton High School and later at BFA St. Albans and Missisquoi Valley Union High School. During these years Elvy also assisted her husband, Wes in the operation of Wood and Kidder Inc. in St. Albans and later at Kidder Memorial Home and quietly supported many community and church organizations. She served on the Swanton School Board, was a member of Nativity/St. Louis Parish in Swanton and Highgate and was a frequent summer communicant of St. Anne's Shrine in Isle La Motte, Vt.
Elvy was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word not only in the care of her family but in teaching countless students the skills to build loving families, homes and communities.
Elvy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda J. Kidder and W. Patrick White of Mystic; her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen H. and Marian Kidder of Swanton, Vt.: 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, John Kidder and his wife Danielle and their children Sean, Nicholas, Riley, Hunter and Hope, Benjamin Kidder, Michael Kidder and his wife Danielle and their children Nora, Aiden and Levi, Emily Doig and her husband Ian and their children Audrey and Parker, Ryan White and fiancée Kira and their baby boy due in May and Jill White-Connors and her husband Garrett and their children Jack and Naomi; many nieces nephews and cousins and her much loved, constant companions, Merrill and Mimi.
She was predeceased by her husband Wes Dec. 20, 2012; her son George Horace Kidder April 17, 2002; as well as her brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Sadie Hubbard; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Bob Bliss and Alan and Kay Kidder; and by a nephew, Robert George Bliss.
Elvy's family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff, nurses and aides at Homestead in St. Albans, Vt. and the wonderful friends with whom she dined each day, her special caregivers, Carole Covely, Michaela Flint, Judy Bushey and Moe Mapes, the doctors and nurses at the Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt. and Dr. Mark Pitcher and Dr. Ed Terrien. Over the years and especially these last few, you helped her to enjoy life feeling safe, happy and loved.
Callings hours were held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue in Swanton, Vt. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, from St. Louis Roman Catholic Church on Lamkin Street in Highgate Center, Vt. The main celebrant and homilist was Fr. Brian Cummings SSE, Director of St. Anne's Shrine in Isle La Motte, Vt. Concelebrating were Fr. James Dodson, Pastor of Nativity/St. Louis Parish and Fr. Marcel Rainville SSE of St. Michael's College in Colchester, Vt. The Altar servers were Paul Laroche and John Ferland. The soloist, Jeanne Begnoche was accompanied by organist, Michael Olmstead. Scripture readings were proclaimed by Elvy's daughter, Linda Kidder and her daughter-in-law, Marian Kidder and the Offertory Gifts were presented by Elvy's granddaughters, Emily Doig, Danielle Kidder and Jill White-Connors and her great-granddaughter, Nora Kidder.
Among the delegations in attendance were representatives from St. Anne's Shrine, Homestead in St. Albans, Home Instead, Missisquoi Valley Union High School, Swanton Elementary School, The Superstore, Ashley Home Store, Novello Furniture, Total Home Center, Heald Funeral Home, Lavigne Funeral Home and Brady and Levesque Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Kidder Family Lot in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton with Fathers Cummings, Rainville and Dodson offering the prayers of committal. The bearers were Elvy's grandsons, John Kidder, Michael Kidder, Ryan White and Ian Doig, her great-grandson Sean Kidder, her nephews, Dr. Thomas Hubbard, Alan Kidder and Jack Bliss, great-nephew, Jason Bliss and in-laws, Thomas Cardillo and Richard Cardillo.
Gifts in Elvy's memory may be made to St. Anne's Shrine, P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463 or to the Swanton Food Shelf at Nativity Church, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488
Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2020