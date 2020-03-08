|
|
Wellington, Fla. - Emanuel "Manny" R. Luftglass, 84, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Wellington Regional Medical Center, due to complications from influenza. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Pauline and Harry Luftglass. He and his wife, Karen Kelly, were snowbirds, alternating between New Jersey and Florida.
In 1957, he married Eleanor Cohen Luftglass. Together, they had two daughters, Barbara Luftglass-Morea and Sue Luftglass. Both daughters stayed close to Manny throughout his life and survive him. In 1976, he married Suzan Kane Luftglass and helped raise her two children, Henry Kane and Jennifer Kane Zook. In 2001, Manny married Karen Kelly, and her son, Dave, became part of the family.
Any time the whole clan was in one place, Manny was on top of the world spending time with all the grandchildren. He often said to their parents that having such a great group of grandchildren assured him of an ongoing legacy. One caveat, however, was that if fishing were involved, no one was to catch a bigger fish, more fish, or a fish earlier than Manny. 'Loving' conversations between Manny and grandson Joseph consisted of such endearing phrases as: "Catch a bigger one and die!" or "Touch my reel and you will get very wet!" Conversely, Manny beamed when Rebecca was awarded her Girl Scout Gold Award for helping senior citizens make their apartments more energy efficient. Similar love and encouragement was shown to all the other grandchildren, so long as a fish was not involved.
Manny was an insurance agent for most of his life. He started his own business, Insurance Affiliates, with his good friend, Paul Markowitz, in Somerville, N.J. After retiring from the insurance business, he sold real estate for several years, specializing in condominiums.
Manny's first and true love was fishing. He fished saltwater and freshwater and had fish blood in his veins. Wherever he was, Manny fished 12 months out of the year, and every vacation that he took had to include an opportunity to fish. If anyone asked what his religion was, the answer would be fishing. His passion for fishing led him to host a radio show that broadcast from stations WCTC and WBRW in New Jersey, and to write many fishing newspaper columns and magazines in New Jersey and Florida, all titled "Gone Fishin'." All of his radio shows and newspaper columns would end with his signature phrase, "S'cuse me, gone fishin'." This phrase is forever etched into the memories of everyone who knew Manny, and into the back of his boat, the "Gone Fishin'."
Manny was the author or co-author of over two dozen books about fishing, the titles of which all start with the words, "Gone Fishin'." He even taught courses at adult education centers in New Jersey and Florida, aptly titled Fishing in New Jersey and Fishing in Florida; what else? Even though he was born and raised Jewish, before his death, Manny donated over 100 copies of his books to Council 7054 Knights of Columbus in Gales Ferry to supplement their Lenten Fish Fry, where his son-in-law, Greg Morea, is in charge of the Fish Fry.
Manny was very active in local politics as well as an avid environmentalist for many years. He was twice elected mayor of Somerville, N.J., where he proclaimed the Somerville Borough Hall the first Municipal Peace Site in the world. Not surprisingly, Manny was an honorary chairman of Citizens Against Nuclear Arms. One of his proudest accomplishments was his founding of the first recycling program in New Jersey, WASTE (We Are Somerville Together for Ecology), the proceeds of which were used to fund the planting of over 200 trees in and around the parks and streets of Somerville. He also helped found the Women's Health and Counseling Center in Somerville. He was especially proud that both of his daughters followed his lead in politics. Barbara served on the Ledyard Board of Education for six years; and Sue has been involved in many presidential campaigns on a local level. Both are lifelong Democrats, like their father.
Manny is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his two daughters, Barbara Luftglass-Morea (Greg) of Gales Ferry and Sue Luftglass of West Palm Beach, Fla.; his three stepchildren, Henry Kane (Carey) of Bernardsville, N.J., Jennifer Kane Zook (Greg) of Flemington, N.J. and Dave (Melissa) Parton of Cypress, Texas; two grandchildren, Joseph Morea (Alicia), who inherited the fish blood from his grandfather and lives to fish, and Rebecca Morea who shares his avid passion for the environment; seven step-grandchildren, Hunter Kane, Abigail Kane, Elizabeth Kane, Hartley Zook, Madison Zook, Sarah Parton and Trevor Parton; as well as several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Finally, he is survived by his best friend and fishing buddy of over 55 years, Ron Bern. He was preceded in death by his brother, Murray Luftglass.
Manny lived a full and rich life and will be missed by many. Shiva will be observed from 6 to 8 p.m. at the home of Manny's daughter, Barbara, Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19. All are welcome. A tribute to his life, which will include the planting of a tree in Somerville, is currently being planned for some time in the spring. All arrangements are being handled by All County Funeral Home and Crematory in Lake Worth, Fla. Please feel free to read or post tributes on their website at https://www.allcounty.com/obituaries/obituary-listings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Emanu-El of Waterford and Our Lady of Lourdes Church of Gales Ferry.
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020