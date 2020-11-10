Mystic - Emilia P.N. DaCosta, 82, of Mystic passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of Julio G. DaCosta.



Born in Sao Joao da Madeira, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Deolinda (Leal) das Neves and lived in Mystic for many years.



A skilled and excellent seamstress, Emilia worked for several clothing and manufacturing businesses beginning her career at the former Bedge Brassierie later working for Levine's, designing one of their best-selling skirts. She eventually retired from Adriana's Bridal, fitting bridal gowns and clothing alterations. She was also a former security guard at Millstone Nuclear Power Plant.



Emilia enjoyed gardening and baking, cooking her traditional Portuguese dishes, and traveling back to her country to visit family. She was also fond of her many felines she affectionately cared for and tended to.



In addition to her husband, she leaves a daughter, Cristina DaCosta of Groton; and two brothers, Carlos and Ismael das Neves of Portugal.



Her family will gather privately for a service at the Mystic Funeral Home.



