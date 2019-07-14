|
Waterford - Emilio Juarbe, 89, of Waterford passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at New London Rehabilitation in Waterford.
He was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico May 16, 1930, the son of Arturo Juarbe and Eustaquia Maldonado Sierra.
Emilio was predeceased by his wife of Phyllis Juarbe of Waterford. Emilio is survived by a son, Edward Juarbe (Amanda Brouwer-Juarbe) of Waterford; four daughters, Elizabeth Juarbe of New London, Emily Juarbe-Rivera (Pedro Rivera) of Goshen, N.Y., Gloria Juarbe (Victor M. Moniz) of Philadelphia, Pa., Victoria Rivera (Romualdo Rivera) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and eight grandchildren, Holly Parkes, Katherine and Virginia Juarbe, Peter, Jared, Lauren, Ashley and Kaylee Rivera; and one great-grandson Juda Parkes. He was predeceased by his brother Luis Sierra; and several sisters, Antonia "Tonita", Rufina "Finin", Nicomedes "Melin", Claudia "Lala", Shiella, and Basilisa.
Calling hours will be held from noon until funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London.
Published in The Day on July 14, 2019