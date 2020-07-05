Uncasville – Emilio "Chico" Murallo Sr., 80, of Uncasville entered eternal life June 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 9, 1939, in New London, the son of the late Rufino and Iola (Jones) Murallo.



Chico was a proud member of the Murallo Family Band. The band performed in 1968, at Palisades Park, taking first place in the "Battle of Bands." Later, they performed at the World's Fair in New York, appeared three times on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour and played on the Brad Davis Show.



He was all about his family. He loved hanging out with his boys at the racetrack where they teased each other about who was the better "Diego" handicapper. He was always the life of the party. His jokes and laughter will be sorely missed.



Emilio was united in marriage to his beloved Dolores Costa Nov. 23, 1960. Mrs. Murallo died Feb. 12, 2013, after 53 years of marriage. Mr. Murallo worked in the auto business for 42 years. He was the owner and operator of the former Murallo Auto Salvage & Sales on Bloomingdale Road in Quaker Hill.



He is survived by five children: Emilio Murallo Jr., Joseph Murallo, Jose and Cecelia Sanchez and Carla Thorson; his grandchildren: Ryan, Cheslsea, Amelia, JoJo, Zak, Jake, Sammy, Manny, Faith, Ollivia and Joseph Urban; and a great-grandson, TJ. He also is survived by eight siblings: Arlene, Capunitan, Jackobina, Rufino, Samuel, Mary, Estrella and Rufina. He was predeceased by his son, Samuel Murallo; and a brother, Ralph.



"Shawn, you are the chief now. Remember, it's all about family!"



The Impelliterri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time.



