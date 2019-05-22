|
Salem - Emily H. Dembinski, 87, of Salem, passed away May 21, 2019, in Uncasville. She leaves her husband, Ed; daughters, Ann Januszewski and Karen McGraw.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, directly at the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Route 85, Colchester.
Published in The Day on May 22, 2019