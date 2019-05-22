Home

POWERED BY

Services
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Route 85
Colchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Dembinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily H. Dembinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily H. Dembinski Obituary
Salem - Emily H. Dembinski, 87, of Salem, passed away May 21, 2019, in Uncasville. She leaves her husband, Ed; daughters, Ann Januszewski and Karen McGraw.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, directly at the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Route 85, Colchester.

For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
Download Now