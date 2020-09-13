1/1
Emma Jean Bookout
1926 - 2020
Norwich - Emma Jean Bookout passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1926, and raised in Crystal City, Texas, the daughter of the late Tillie and George Robinson. She was the wife of the late Russell Bookout, her childhood sweetheart.

Emma is survived by son Stephen George; daughters, Gayle McMahon and Judy Barclay. She was also loved by all her grandkids; great-grandkids; nieces; nephews; and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her son Gregory George.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 18, at Preston Congregational Church.

Published in The Day on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Preston Congregational Church
