East Lyme - Enid M. Lesser, 86, of Niantic died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Bridebrook in Niantic. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Aug. 6, 1933, the daughter of David and Ethel (Robinson) Cantor. She married her husband Melvin Lesser in New York Aug. 14, 1955, whom predeceased her Dec. 16, 1997.
Enid was retired, having been employed as a kindergarten school teacher in Preston. After her retirement she worked 17 years at Walmart as a people greeter. She enjoyed going to bingo with her friends and loved family gatherings.
She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Lesser of Niantic, Julie Soda of East Lyme, and Laura Guretsky of Lancaster, Pa. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Herbert and Lynn Cantor of Fort Collins, Colo.; five grandchildren, Jill Soda, Daniel Soda (Allison), Victoria Martens, Colleen Guretsky, Megan Dame; and one great-grandson Julien Soda.
A special thank you to the Bridebrook staff for all their loving care and dedication. She loved each and every one of you.
A graveside service was conducted privately in East Lyme Cemetery. Donations can be made at your own discretion in her name. Condolences may be shared on Enid's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
.