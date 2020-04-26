Home

Enid Mae (Aucoin) Quinn


1923 - 2020
Enid Mae (Aucoin) Quinn Obituary
Waterford - Enid Mae Aucoin Quinn, 97, of Waterford and formerly of East Lyme, passed away at Bayview Health Care in Waterford from COVID-19 April 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late Francis Harold Quinn. Enid will be deeply missed by her seven children: Kathy Huber and son Michael, Dan and wife Vicki, of Hingham, Mass. and their children, Nathaniel, Sam, Jack and Louisa, John and wife Gloria and their children, Scott, Denise, Keri and Shannon, Kevin and wife Sharron and their sons, Ed, Troy, Jamie and Patrick, Peggy Williams and her children, Eddie and Kara, all of Waterford, Terry and wife Michelle of Fairfield and their children, Ryan, Kaitlin and Connor, Tim and wife Jill of Montville and their children, Nina and Joseph. In addition, there are twelve great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and a special niece, Nancy Chase. Enid was predeceased by a grandson, Kevin Quinn Jr.

Enid was born April 1, 1923, in Napoleonville, La. the daughter of the late Eugene A. and Mae (Delaune) Aucion. She grew up and lived in New Orleans, La. before marrying Frank April 11,1945, and moving to Connecticut. Enid was predeceased by her seven siblings: Marguerite Aucoin, Marie Elsie Reynolds, Nancy Landry, Joan Nuss, Lacey, Robert and Eugene Aucoin Jr. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, will be held at a later date and time. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020
