San Marcos, Texas - Enrique Marcos "Henry" Garza, 98, passed away peacefully May 22, 2020, at Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos, Texas.



Mr. Garza was born Aug. 15, 1921, to Fidela and Marcos Garza from San Marcos, Texas. He is the oldest of eighteen siblings, nine boys and nine girls.



He is survived by his two sons, Larry R. Garza of Los Angeles, Calif. and Daniel L. Garza of Collinsville; and stepdaughter Rosalie Haggerty of San Marcos, Texas. He also has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition he leaves three brothers, Fredrico Garza, Igancio Garza, Carlos Garza; and three sisters, Beatrice Baltazar, Dora Rodrigues, and Delia Martinez all from the San Marcos Area.



Mr. Garza preceded in death by his daughter Alma G. Pestana; Loving wife Julia S. Garza of 32 years; and his little boy, Henry M. Garza Jr. Follow by his brothers, Jose Garza, Alfonso Garza, Reynaldo Garza, Marcos Garza; and sisters, Isabel Martinez, Mary Garza, Manuela Siguerro, Bertha Garza, Olga Garza, and Olga Guerrero.



At the age of 16, Henry joined the Civilian Conservation Corp he served in Colorado where he saw snow for the first time. He also served at Lockhart State Park in Texas, working as a mortar-man during construction of pools. Henry wanted to join the United States Navy after hearing about Pearl Harbor. He enlisted in 1942 and retired in 1962. Onboard USS Calhoun (DD801) Henry saw action from Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima (where he witnessed the raising of the flag on Mount Suribachi) and Okinawa (where his ship was sunk).



He married his second wife Julia Soto Oct. 22, 1962, and moved his new family to New London, where he retired from the Navy and was a barber at John's Barber Shop in Groton. Mr. Garza and his wife Julia resided in Groton for thirty years and returned to San Marcos, Texas after their retirement. Henry and Julia were a successful business team. They ran some of the most popular restaurants in the area: Coachman's Pub, Horizon Restaurant at the New London/Groton Airport, El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, El Rancho Mexican Restaurant, and El Patio at Ocean Beach Park. Their first venture was the Coachman's Pub right down the strip from John's Barber Shop. During the day he would cut hair and afterwards he would join his wife Julie to help her with the bar. They both retired to San Marcos, Texas in 1990.



The funeral services will be held at Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham Street, San Marcos, TX. Church services will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, TX. Followed by burial services at San Marcos Cemetery on Old Ranch Rd., San Marcos, TX.



In lieu of flowers please make donation to your local food bank due to current events during these hard times.



His father had a saying that he took to heart: "Cielo Azul lo que no mas falta es piso", which means Blue Sky what is missing is the ground.



