Eric H. Johnson


1964 - 2019
Eric H. Johnson Obituary
Oakdale - Eric H. Johnson, 55, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident in Marlboro, Mass. He was born Feb.13, 1964.

He is survived by his wife, Lee Ann (Backer) Johnson; two daughters, Stephani (Moore) Goss and Kelley Johnson; and a son who was his "mini-me" Lee Johnson, all of Montville; his parents, Richard "Dick" and Maybelle Johnson of Waterford, and originally from Norwich; a brother Frank (Zelda) Johnson from Albuquerque, N.M.; and a sister Rosemary Johnson.

Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. Immediately following a Memorial service will be held at the funeral home.

Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on Aug. 9, 2019
