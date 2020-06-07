Niantic - Eric "Kwas" J. Kwasniewski, 75, lifelong resident of Niantic, passed away at Bride Brook Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness June 5, 2020. He was born in New London April 29, 1945, son of the late Joseph Kwasniewski and Aurallie Howard-both of East Lyme.



As a youth, he was a member of the local Boy Scouts of America troop, and played Babe Ruth baseball for the town of Niantic. He was also part of the Appalachian Mountain Club, where he was responsible for cutting portions of the Appalachian Trail for hiking. He later returned to those same trails with a boyhood friend and hiked his "section" as a grown man. He graduated from New London High School in 1963, before enlisting in the U.S Army in 1966, serving as a radioman in the 2nd Batallion 32nd Field Artillery Unit. He fought courageously in the Vietnam War until 1968; he was honorably discharged in 1970.



Upon his discharge from the military, he took a job as a fireman at Pratt & Whitney, and became a gauge technician for General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, before settling into his career as a police officer for the Town of East Lyme in April of 1971. His love of public service for his town was his passion. He also served as a member of the Niantic Fire Department for 55 years. He was known to everyone in town as "Kwas;" and he knew everyone by name. He served the people of East Lyme for 36 years, before retiring from the department in 2007, with two distinguished service awards: the Blue Knight Award, the Lifesaving Award, Meritorious Service, Police Start Award and a State of Connecticut Purple Heart.



On December 9, 1978, he was united in marriage to the love of his life and faithful travel partner, Nancy Y. Arendt of Waterford. Eric spent his earlier days raising his family, vacationing throughout the lower-48 via KOA campsites and exposing his family to the rich history of our country; and mastering his art of fishing in the local waterways. As their travel bug began to grow, he and his wife discovered luxury cruise lines and explored places around the globe, from the Caribbean, to Australia, and as far north as Alaska. In his retirement years, they ditched the boats and turned to guided tours that landed them in places like the Great Wall of China, hiking the hillside of Machu Picchu and exploring the history of Italy, Greece and countless other locations.



His love of fishing escalated through the years, and he transitioned from the bobber to fly fishing. He and his family made many trips to locations in Maine, Pittsburg, N.H., as well as the Finger Lakes region in Upstate New York. He even had the opportunity to catch the "big one" on a salmon trip in Alaska. Despite the fact that his daughters or wife would always out fish him, he never let that waiver his passion for the sport.



Eric joined the American Legion Post 128 District 5, and became the post commander for a time. He was also a member of the VFW Post 5849 in Niantic. He loved to support his fellow veterans and could often be found serving up food at many of the post events. To add to his love of public service, in 2008, he became a justice of the peace and officiated countless nuptials across the state. He was a strong believer in the sanctity of marriage, and a romantic at heart. He was never one to turn down an opportunity for a laugh or an adventure. He could be seen paddling down the Niantic River with his fellow firemen during their annual picnic River Raft Race on homemade floatation devices, to cracking jokes with local town folks at the Dunkin' Donuts. He was the life of a gathering and ALWAYS had a story to share. Eric had a close circle of friends whom he enjoyed holiday traditions with, along with countless epic travel adventures.



He is survived by his devoted wife Nancy of 41 years; and their daughter Stacy Kwasniewski and husband Charles Workman, of Ledyard; and by his eldest daughter Alyssa Kwasniewski, of Florida. He was the proud grandfather, known as "Pop," to Callie Rei and Bryce Robert Workman, of Ledyard, along with Drayton Kwasniewski, Kyle Rumbley and Brandy Bainter, of Florida.



The family would like to thank the compassionate care staff at Bride Brook for their tireless efforts to provide comfort and care during this pandemic; and to Christa of Masonicare Hospice for the comfort she provided during the final journey. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Bryce & Callie Workman Scholarship Fund can be made c/o Liberty Bank 315 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.



