East Lyme - Funeral arrangements have been completed for retired East Lyme police officer, Eric "Kwas" Kwasniewski, who died June 5, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy Kwasniewski.



A graveside service will be conducted at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in East Lyme Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Bryce & Callie Workman Scholarship Fund can be made c/o Liberty Bank 315 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.



