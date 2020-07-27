1/
Eric "Kwas" Kwasniewski
East Lyme - Funeral arrangements have been completed for retired East Lyme police officer, Eric "Kwas" Kwasniewski, who died June 5, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy Kwasniewski.

A graveside service will be conducted at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in East Lyme Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Bryce & Callie Workman Scholarship Fund can be made c/o Liberty Bank 315 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
09:00 AM
East Lyme Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
