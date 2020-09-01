1/1
Eric Michael Jones
1981 - 2020
Montville - Eric Michael Jones, 38, of Montville, passed away suddenly in the home he shared with his parents, Hattie (Whitley) Jones and Peter Jones, Aug. 26, 2020. Born in New London Nov. 9, 1981, he lived most of his life in Montville, where he attended school, and graduated from Montville High School, Class of 1999.

He continued his education at the University of Hartford, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in English in 2004. At the time of his passing, he was employed as an assistant manager at a popular local restaurant. Deeply loved by family and friends, he enjoyed movies of all genres, many different video games, and assisting his family in maintaining their home, especially with navigating the Internet.

Besides his parents, Eric is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the United States. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Eric will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Eric's family will receive friends for a public visitation from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. Arrangements following the visitation are private and at the convenience of the family. Friends and family may also attend Eric's memorial visitation via live stream through Zoom starting at 10 a.m. The Meeting ID# is 822 7499 2623, Password: jones. To share a condolence message with the family, please visit www.woyaszandson.com.

Published in The Day on Sep. 1, 2020.
