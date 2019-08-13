|
|
Dillsburg, Pa. - Eric "Ricky" W. Bailey, 76, of Dillsburg, Pa., and formerly of Waterford, Conn., died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Feb. 2, 1943, in Springfield, Mass, he was the son of the late Eric Wendell and Ruth (Cassells) Bailey. He was the husband of Anna (Kump) Bailey, of Dillsburg, Pa., to whom he was married to for 46 years.
Mr. Bailey worked as Republican Print Shop operator at the Capitol in Harrisburg for the House of Representatives. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots and loved his dog Dandy.
In addition to his wife, Ricky is survived by his sister, Joyce Bailey-Clapsadle, of Waterford, Conn.; his nephew, Thomas A. Clapsadle Jr. and his sons Michael and Mitchell; his nieces, Jennifer A. Kump and Jane M. Hardy, and his brothers-in-law, William A. Kump, Jr, of Orrtanna, Pa., and Dennis J. Kump, of Aspers, Pa. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Mary Anne Bailey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, Pa., with Father Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or to VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2019