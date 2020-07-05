1/
Eric W. "Butch" French Sr.
North Stonington - Eric W. "Butch" French Sr. died Friday, July 3, 2020, following complications of a long illness.

He was the owner and operator of French Contractors, a concrete and paving company in North Stonington.

Funeral Services will be private for the family. Burial will be in the family plot in South Village Cemetery in New Hampshire. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the New London Day. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on Jul. 5, 2020.
