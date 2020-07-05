North Stonington - Eric W. "Butch" French Sr. died Friday, July 3, 2020, following complications of a long illness.



He was the owner and operator of French Contractors, a concrete and paving company in North Stonington.



Funeral Services will be private for the family. Burial will be in the family plot in South Village Cemetery in New Hampshire. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the New London Day. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store