North Stonington - Eric W. "Butch" French Sr. died Friday, July 3, 2020, following complications from a long illness. Eric was born Aug. 31, 1954, in New London.



He began working at a young age with his father and brothers in the logging business. He also ran his first paving box alongside them at Rundstrom Paving on Long Pond in Ledyard. Later, he started and ran French Contractors from the "pit" in North Stonington, pouring concrete and paving his way all over Southeastern Connecticut and Rhode Island. In recent years, if Eric wasn't sitting and playing his favorite KENO numbers: 2-8-10-80 and 7-17-20-77, he was on a job site, telling everyone what they were doing wrong. If any 'dub' couldn't do the job right, Eric would take over and show them how it was done. Over the years, Eric made many friends, a few enemies and even more acquaintances through his sponsoring of the "66" modified race car, having the French Brothers Pulling Horses and buying a round for the entire bar on more than one occasion. Through it all, his brothers, Mike and Ed, remained his best friends.



Eric is survived by his brother Edward French, of Westerly; his three sisters, Maureen Domina, of Preston, Monica McGowan and Connie Dean, of North Stonington; his children, Carrissa French, Eric French Jr., Erica Dean and Maurice Dean; his grandchildren, Weston, Alaina and Kai; their grandmother Maureen (Mattern) French; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael "Homer" French; and his parents, Maurice and Jean French.



Funeral Services will be private for the family. Burial will be in the family plot in South Village Cemetery in New Hampshire. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.



