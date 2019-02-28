|
New London - Ermenegilda (Gilda) P. Walz, 86, formerly of 23 Fifth Avenue, New London, passed away Feb. 26, 2019, at Fairview with her loving family by her side.
She was born March 17, 1932, in Manhattan, N.Y., the daughter of Ermengildo and Cecelia (DeGrassi) Benedetti.
Gilda is survived by three sons, Michael (Pam), Steven (Suellen), and Daniel Walz (Stacy); three daughters, Cecilia Coney, Christiana Strickland (Bill), and Cara Walz-Burton; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth and a son, Paul.
A memorial visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London with a memorial service to follow.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Gilda's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Feb. 28, 2019