Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
(860) 443-8355
Ernest Albert Yeske Jr.


1937 - 2020
Ernest Albert Yeske Jr. Obituary
Niantic - Ernest Albert Yeske Jr., of Niantic and formerly of Old Lyme passed away March 31, 2020. He was born Aug. 9, 1937, in New Britain, the son of Ernest and Anna Yeske.

Ernie was a accountant at Johnson & Williams in Waterford, before opening his own firm Ernest A. Yeske Jr. Accounting in Waterford. He was a graduate of Bentley College and the University of Hartford.

Ernie is survived by his wife Carole; sisters, Patricia Fleming of Farmington and Marilyn Joy of Arizona; nieces, Hilary Sowers of California and Ashley Laufenberg, and nephew Eric Fleming, both of New Hampshire.

Burial will be private. A memorial mass will be held in Christ the King Church, Old Lyme at a later date that will be announced. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service, Old Lyme is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 2, 2020
