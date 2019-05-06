

Waterford - Ernest Bertram Tobey Sr., 80, of Waterford died Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

He was born May 10, 1938, in Mashpee, Mass., to Roger and Wilhelmena (Coombs) Tobey, and was given the Native American name Quahog. Ernie married the former Gail Brown, who survives him. As a teenager, he started working at Rogovin Moving and Storage and was there up until recently. Ernest retired from Electric Boat as a safety supervisor, including 10 years in upstate New York.



Ernie was a big sports fan, who regularly attended New London High School basketball and football games. He was a die-hard Red Sox fan. His real passion was golf, and he was a big Tiger Woods fan. He started caddying at an early age on Cape Cod and in Norwich. In his golf-playing career he made three holes-in-one. He played golf in Norwich, Chanticlair, Mashantucket, Cape Cod, Myrtle Beach and Shennecossett, where he was a member of the EB League and the Indigenous Games, a golf tournament for Native Americans, in Canada.



His love and support for his mother, Wilhemena, was evident. He took her out to eat every Saturday. When she was physically unable to go, he brought her lunch and dessert to her. He called her every night and when able, brought her to church services at the Trinity Baptist Church.



Ernie never met a stranger he didn't like. He met people regularly at the Waterford Shack, Sully's Dunkin Donuts, Fred's Shanty, OTB, Pizzarama and the Monday night car shows at Ocean Beach.



Ernie was a proud elder of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Mashpee, Mass., and looked forward to the yearly powwows and family reunions.



He is survived by sons Ernest Jr., Kevin (Terry) and Eric; daughter Courtney Tobey; brothers Roland (Yvonne), Paul (Patricia) and Robert; sisters Miriam (Willie) Rocket and Erdine (Ken) Atkinson; sisters-in-law Jane Brown, June Brown and Lucinda Barnes; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his daughter Dorothy Hamlin and grandson Joshua M. Tobey.



The family would like to thank L+M Hospital 6th Floor, especially nurse Kathy. Also, a "thank you" to all for their assistance and prayers.



A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 (Ernie's birthday) at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London.



Published in The Day on May 6, 2019