Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Romano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest P. Romano


1947 - 2019
Send Flowers
Ernest P. Romano Obituary
Groton - Ernest P. Romano, 72, of Groton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Providence, R.I., the son of Louis and Raffaela (Ruggieri) Romano.

He was married to Page (Adkinson) Romano of Groton, who survives him.

Ernest retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat where he worked as a design supervisor.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. A prayer service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial is private.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -