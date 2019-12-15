|
|
|
Groton - Ernest P. Romano, 72, of Groton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Providence, R.I., the son of Louis and Raffaela (Ruggieri) Romano.
He was married to Page (Adkinson) Romano of Groton, who survives him.
Ernest retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat where he worked as a design supervisor.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. A prayer service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial is private.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019