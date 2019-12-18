Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Ernest Romano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Romano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest P. Romano


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest P. Romano Obituary
Groton - Ernest P. Romano, 72, of Groton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, after, a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Providence, R.I., the son of Louis and Raffaela "Ruth" (Ruggieri) Romano. He grew up in North Stonington.

He loved NASCAR racing and restoring classic cars. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family and friends. Ernest proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Aferwards, he worked for General Dynamics Electric Boat and retired as a design supervisor. He was married to Page (Adkinson) Romano of Groton, who survives him.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Nicholas Romano; Nicholas' mom, Mary Romano, both of R.I.; his daughter Geanina Romano of Hamden; five grandchildren: Isaac, Gabriel, Caleb, Naomi and Ezra; and their mother Annalisa Rivera-Romano; his sisters, Louisa Trakas (John) of Plainfield, Carmen Dempsey (Peter) of Idaho; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Romano of New London and Jan Rowe (Richard), of Md.; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Romano.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A prayer service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial is private.

Please visit www.byles.com to ask for directions or to sign the guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernest's memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center, via the Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 or http://www.closertofree.com/honor-a-loved-one.aspx.
Published in The Day on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -