Groton - Ernest P. Romano, 72, of Groton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, after, a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Providence, R.I., the son of Louis and Raffaela "Ruth" (Ruggieri) Romano. He grew up in North Stonington.
He loved NASCAR racing and restoring classic cars. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family and friends. Ernest proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Aferwards, he worked for General Dynamics Electric Boat and retired as a design supervisor. He was married to Page (Adkinson) Romano of Groton, who survives him.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Nicholas Romano; Nicholas' mom, Mary Romano, both of R.I.; his daughter Geanina Romano of Hamden; five grandchildren: Isaac, Gabriel, Caleb, Naomi and Ezra; and their mother Annalisa Rivera-Romano; his sisters, Louisa Trakas (John) of Plainfield, Carmen Dempsey (Peter) of Idaho; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Romano of New London and Jan Rowe (Richard), of Md.; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Romano.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A prayer service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial is private.
Please visit www.byles.com to ask for directions or to sign the guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernest's memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center, via the Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 or http://www.closertofree.com/honor-a-loved-one.aspx.
