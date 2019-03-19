Norwich - Ernest Richard Mather. Ernest known as "Ernie" to loved ones and family was born in Lawrence, Mass., Jan. 30, 1936, and went home to be with the Lord after a long and courageous battle with mesothelioma Mar. 15, 2019.



Predeceased by his parents, Richard A. Mather and Ruth R. (Allicon) Mather; his brother, John Mather; and only son, Kevin R. Mather.



Ernie was raised in Old Lyme, where he went to school, graduating from Old Lyme High School in 1954. Right after graduating Ernie joined the Air Force where he served from 1954-1958 and received a good conduct medal along with honorable discharge. Ernie played basketball for the Air Force and traveled all over the world with them. After leaving the Air Force, Ernie started working at General Dynamics computer system division Retiring after 33 years. He then worked for livery limited/legends limo for 19 years, where he met and enjoyed the relationships with many new interesting people. Ernie loved life and lived it to the fullest. He took pride in making sure his family went on vacation yearly. Ernie loved gardening with his family, Husky basketball, the Red Sox, New England Patriots, traveling the country and seeing different places.



The most important thing to Ernie was God, His wife, and His girls. He took much pride in them and anyone who met him knew without a doubt this to be true.



He leaves to cherish in his memory, His Wife, Joyce ( Hall ) Mather; Daughters, Latoya Marshall of Maine, Brittany Marshall of Groton, Victorious Mather of Norwich, Kristen Mather of Norwich; 2 granddaughters, Mikayla Mather, Rain Burgess; grandson, Brian Gregory; mother-in-law Liz Hall-Hurley; sister-in-laws, Brenda Stone, Jo Mather, Jean Smith, Barbara Hall, and Judy Bell; brother-in-law, Steven Pemberton; 2 Nieces whom he adored, Jennifer (Mather) Scott and Jasmine Harris; 2 Nephews, Brookes Mather and Chris Mather; cousins, Peter & Donna Slipp, and many more nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.



Ernest was loved by many, He could start a conversation with a stranger and become good friends with them. Ernie will be remembered for his Courage, Strength, Bravery all while showing Joy and Kindness. He does not want sadness for he is in a better place. He wants a celebration of his life, because he lived it to the fullest every day. Ernie's words: "I want everyone to dance and laugh. "



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the International Family Worship Center, 327 Huntington St, New London. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. A celebration of his life will continue at the East Great Plains Fire House, 488 New London Tpke, Norwich.



Please consider a donation to his 2 young daughter's education funds. Contact Joyce for more information. Published in The Day on Mar. 19, 2019