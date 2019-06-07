Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernesto Nobleza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernesto J. Nobleza


1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Ernesto J. Nobleza Obituary
Oakdale - Ernesto J. Nobleza, 91, of Oakdale died Wednesday June 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Luna La Union, Philippians to Fermin and Romona Jazmin Nobleza. He married Caroline Baranski Nobleza, she died in 1996. Ernesto had a 20 year career in U.S. Navy prior to working for Pfizer Inc.

Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home. Burial with Military Honors at St. Mary Cemetery.

For more information, please visit www.byles.com. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in The Day on June 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.