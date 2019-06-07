|
|
|
Oakdale - Ernesto J. Nobleza, 91, of Oakdale died Wednesday June 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Luna La Union, Philippians to Fermin and Romona Jazmin Nobleza. He married Caroline Baranski Nobleza, she died in 1996. Ernesto had a 20 year career in U.S. Navy prior to working for Pfizer Inc.
Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home. Burial with Military Honors at St. Mary Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.byles.com. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.
Published in The Day on June 7, 2019
Read More