Oakdale - Ernesto J. Nobleza, 91, of Oakdale died peacefully Wednesday June 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Luna La Union, Philippines to Fermin and Ramona Jazmin Nobleza. He married the love of life Caroline (Baranski) Nobleza, she died in 1996. Ernesto had an impressive career in the U.S. Navy that spanned 20 years. He served on the USS Torsk, the USS Tringa and the USS Fulton. His culinary skills were highly recognized. He was the chef for the Admiral parties at the Groton Sub Base and on the submarines that he served. After his time in the U.S. Navy, he worked at Pfizer Inc. for over 20 years.



Ernesto was a very generous and devoted family man. He especially enjoyed taking photographs and video of his family. He also enjoyed cooking on the grill, watching old classic movies, listening to music, dancing at the Filipino American Association dances and rooting for his New York Yankees. Ernesto's special joy in life was his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was highly respected by all that knew him and will be sadly missed.



He is survived by sons, Anthony Nobleza and his wife Anne, Frank Nobleza and his wife Danielle; daughters, Dolores Nobleza and Diane Nobleza; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Besides his loving wife of 43 years Caroline, he was preceded in death by sons, Ernest Nobleza and John Nobleza; brothers, Jesus Nobleza and Tony Nobleza; and sister Anita Bacani.



Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home. Burial with Military Honors at St. Mary Cemetery in New London.



