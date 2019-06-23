|
Groton - Ernesto Vela, 59, of Groton died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home. Ernie was born Feb. 11, 1960, in La Rochelle France to Efrain and Olivia Cuevas Vela. He married Mary "Molly" Gilchrist Vela, she survives him.
Ernie served in the U.S. Navy and graduated from UCONN. He worked at Electric Boat as a Technical Writer.
The family will greet friends from 12:30 until the 1 p.m. Memorial Service Saturday June 29, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton.
Please visit www.byles.com for donation information.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.
Published in The Day on June 23, 2019
