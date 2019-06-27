Groton - Ernesto Vela, 59, of Groton died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home. Ernie was born Feb. 11, 1960, in La Rochelle France to Efrain and Olivia Cuevas Vela. He married his longtime companion Mary "Molly" Gilchrist Vela Oct. 10, 2010, "10 10 10" as Ernie would say. She survives him.



Ernie served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He went on to further his education and graduated from the University of Connecticut. He worked at Electric Boat as a Technical Writer. He enjoyed tennis and had a passion for chess. He would travel to participate in chess tournaments.



Besides his wife Molly; he is survived by four siblings, Cesario, Johnny, Diana and Becky; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert and Rufi.



The family will greet friends from 12:30 until the 1 p.m. Memorial Service Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton.



Donations can be made in Ernie's memory to Center of Hospice Care of Southeastern Connecticut, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360.



Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory. Published in The Day on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary