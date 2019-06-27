Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Ernesto Vela
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernesto Vela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernesto "Ernie" Vela


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernesto "Ernie" Vela Obituary
Groton - Ernesto Vela, 59, of Groton died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home. Ernie was born Feb. 11, 1960, in La Rochelle France to Efrain and Olivia Cuevas Vela. He married his longtime companion Mary "Molly" Gilchrist Vela Oct. 10, 2010, "10 10 10" as Ernie would say. She survives him.

Ernie served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He went on to further his education and graduated from the University of Connecticut. He worked at Electric Boat as a Technical Writer. He enjoyed tennis and had a passion for chess. He would travel to participate in chess tournaments.

Besides his wife Molly; he is survived by four siblings, Cesario, Johnny, Diana and Becky; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert and Rufi.

The family will greet friends from 12:30 until the 1 p.m. Memorial Service Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton.

Donations can be made in Ernie's memory to Center of Hospice Care of Southeastern Connecticut, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now