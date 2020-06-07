Errol B. Crossman
Noank - Errol B. Crossman, of Pearl Street, Noank, passed away at his home Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 96. He was the husband of the late Alicia G. (Burdick) Crossman, who predeceased him March 18, 2019.

Errol worked as a commercial lobsterman for many years, and for Groton Public Schools as a custodian at Carl C. Cutler Middle School. A U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II, he was a member of the Greatest Generation. Errol was also a 75-year member of the American Legion, and a talented whittler and gardener. His steady love and caring were always felt by his family and friends.

He will be dearly missed by his three children, Thomas I. "Ti" Crossman and his wife Kathryn Ellis, of Durham, N.H., Errolee "Ree" Rathbun and her husband Doug, of Bradford, R.I. and Barton O. Crossman and wife Cheryl, of Woodstock Valley. Errol also leaves a brother, Arnold L. Crossman and wife Janet, of Noank; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

"Many thanks go out to his wonderful caregivers who played a giant part in being able to keep our dad safe and in his own home."

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
