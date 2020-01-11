|
|
Waterford - Erwin "Erv" Boettcher, 83, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brigid (McDonald) Boettcher; his daughter, Megan, and her partner, Ron Kertesz; his son, Kevin, and his wife, Jessie; and his grandson, Felix.
The second oldest of Albert and Anna Boettcher's nine children, Erwin was born in East Prussia in 1936 but lived in Salzgitter, Germany after the war. Trained as a welder, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1956 with just a few words of English. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957, serving as a draftsman with the Corps of Engineers until 1960 and the Ohio National Guard until 1963.
Erwin lived in Cincinnati, Ohio before and after his military service but later moved to Rochester, N.Y., where he met his wife, Brigid, on a ski trip in 1969. They were married in 1971, and he earned a degree in Engineering from RIT in 1975. Their daughter, Megan, was born in 1979 and they moved to Waterford in 1982 just prior to the birth of their son, Kevin. He worked at the Millstone Power Plant for over a decade, among other jobs.
Erwin's many passions over the years have included cross-country skiing, soccer, cycling, bowling, mystery novels, kayaking, bridge, and crossword puzzles. He was a proud father, an inveterate tinkerer, a lovable know-it-all, and a surprisingly good dancer. Nothing made him happier than to help other people.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Neilan & Sons Funeral Home at 48 Grand St. in Niantic. The family will have visitation prior to the services, starting at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Waterford Public Library in his honor. Donations can be made in person or at https://tinyurl.com/BoettcherDonation
Published in The Day on Jan. 11, 2020