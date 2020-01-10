|
Waterford - Erwin Gilbert Boettcher, 83, of Waterford, husband of Brigid McDonald Boettcher, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
Mr. Boettcher was retired, having been employed as an engineer for Northeast Utilities.
There will be a calling hour from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A service will be conducted at 2 p.m..
A full obituary will be published in Saturday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 10, 2020