Uncasville - Estelle Beatrice (DeLisle) Goselin, 91, passed away Feb. 24, at Orchard Grove in Uncasville surrounded by her loving family and their prayers.
She was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Athol, Mass. She married Francis L. Goselin Nov. 15, 1947.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth Street, Norwich, meeting directly at the Church. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Mausoleum in Norwich.
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2020