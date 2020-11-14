Putnam - Ethel C. Gager, 87, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam.
She was born July 31, 1933, in New London, the daughter of Arthur E. Lay and Lillie M. Kelly Lay.
A graduate of Chapman Tech High, class of 1951; she was employed for many years in Patient Accounts at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Dysinger of Putnam; a son Paul A. Gager of Dallas, Texas; and two grandchildren, Paul M. Dysinger and his wife Karissa of Plainfield, and Kimberly N. Dysinger of Longmont, Colo. A brother, Arthur E. Lay Jr., predeceased her.
Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Road, Waterford.
Please observe all COVID-19 protocols and procedures to include the wearing of masks and practicing social distancing.
