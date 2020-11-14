1/
Ethel C. Gager
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Putnam - Ethel C. Gager, 87, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam.

She was born July 31, 1933, in New London, the daughter of Arthur E. Lay and Lillie M. Kelly Lay.

A graduate of Chapman Tech High, class of 1951; she was employed for many years in Patient Accounts at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Dysinger of Putnam; a son Paul A. Gager of Dallas, Texas; and two grandchildren, Paul M. Dysinger and his wife Karissa of Plainfield, and Kimberly N. Dysinger of Longmont, Colo. A brother, Arthur E. Lay Jr., predeceased her.

Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Road, Waterford.

Please observe all COVID-19 protocols and procedures to include the wearing of masks and practicing social distancing.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.neilanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jordan Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved