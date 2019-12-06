Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
(860) 443-8355
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
GrandView Camp Resort
89 North Moodus Rd.
Moodus, CT
Ethel M. Traskos Obituary
East Haddam - Ethel M Traskos passed away Nov. 25, 2019. Born Ethel Adelle Monte, she was born Feb. 28, 1926, in Middletown to her parents, Ethel Rebecca Senf and Harry Monte of Moodus.

Raised on North Moodus Road in Moodus, she met and married Edward Traskos building their home at 129 Cherry Swamp Rd, Moodus.

Ethel worked at Sibley Company in East Haddam for many years until it closed. She then worked for Whelen in Chester until she retired at the age of 85.

Her final years were spent at Chestelm Healthcare in Moodus.

Ethel is predeceased by her husband Edward Traskos; and her brothers, Howard Monte and Charles F Monte.

Ethel leaves behind a daughter Susan Modzelewski of Arizona; and grandson Darren Modzelewski of California; as well as nieces, Sharon Monte of Clinton, Karen (Monte) Chamberlin of Enfield, Judy (Traskos) Wood of Cromwell and a nephew Charles H. Monte of Lyme.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in GrandView Camp Resort, 89 North Moodus Road, Moodus.

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Dec. 6, 2019
