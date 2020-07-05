Mystic - Ethel Shirlaw Parsons, of Mystic, passed away June 27, 2020 at the StoneRidge Senior Living Community in Mystic. She was born in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada June 4, 1932, the daughter of the late Matthew Boyd Shirlaw and Annette (Duchesneau) Shirlaw.
When her father's employment moved to the United States in the early 1950s, she emigrated with her family, settling in Winslow, Maone. While there, she attended Colby College for two and a half years, studying romance languages. At about the same time, she was introduced to her future husband, Donald Parsons, by one of her best friends, Priscilla Parsons (Donald's sister). After marrying Donald in 1955, she gave birth to three sons, raising them with her husband in Walpole, Maine and later, in Needham and Dover, Maine.
Ethel enjoyed music and playing the piano tremendously. When the boys were off to college, she began auditing music courses at Wellesley College. Shortly thereafter, she enrolled in the CE Davis Scholar program at Wellesley as a music major. With great pride, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in music at the age of 55.
For many years, she and Donald spent summers on Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H. Here, she delighted in the many family gatherings held at the lake house. After the kids were grown, she and Donald took several trips to Bermuda, England and Scotland, taking special pleasure in connecting with family members, when traveling to Scotland, the home country of her father.
After Donald's passing, she moved to StoneRidge Senior Living Center in Mystic. She loved the community there. She was known as a quiet, kind and graceful woman who had nothing but kind words to share with everyone.
She is survived by sons, Edward S. Parsons and his wife Dr. Anne, of Windham, N.H., Douglas B. Parsons and his wife Catherine K., of Uncasville; and daughter-in-law Susan Parsons, of Mystic; six grandchildren: Erin P. Sfeir, Nicholas L. Parsons, Thomas K. Parsons, Matthew E. Parsons, Suzanne Mussen and Nicholas LaPointe; ten great-grandchildren: Juliana Parsons, Mia Sfeir, Tor Sfeir, Matthew Mussen, Aiden Parsons, Christopher Parsons, James Parsons, Robert Parsons, Auri LaPointe and Elijah LaPointe. Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Donald G.; son William L.; daughter-in-law Rachel J. Parsons; and brothers, John and Boyd Shirlaw.
Regarding services, in the interest of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual Celebration of Life service will be held. Details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hampshire Music Festival https://www.nhmf.org/ways-to-support-us/
.